Discontinued
DLN1773/10
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.
for iPad 2
This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane which is a high-performance elastomer to add both grip and shock-absoprtion in one unique case.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.