Discontinued
DLP1705CB/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A output..
4000 mAh
Dual USB
Black
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.