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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP1705CB/97

Slim and powerful power bank

Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A output..

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 4000 mAh

  • Dual USB

  • Black

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

LED charging indicator

This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.

Technical Specifications

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