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Discontinued

Bluetooth receiver

DLP3533/00

Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux

Connect your cell phone to the car audio with this Bluetooth device. Applicable to music play and phone call connection. Stable connection with crystal clear sound. Bluetooth version:5.0 connection. 3.5mm output plug.

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Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 3.5 mm (M)

10 meters Bluetooth connectivity

Stay connected within 10 meters in a barrier free range. Product with a build-in 145mAh capacity battery. Providing 8 hours audio play time or 10 hours phone talking time. Charge battery with Micro USB port.

Use the dock to connect to your stereo for superb sound

Enjoy your music from the player through the superb speakers of your stereo system. Simply connect the docking cradle to your stereo via the audio cable. Once you dock the player to the docking cradle, it will play the music via your stereo system.

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