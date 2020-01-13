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Discontinued

USB wall charger

DLP4317CD/97

Combo set: 18W Power wall charger + Charging cable

Fast charging 2 USB Output PD18W + QC3.0. 1.2 m Type-C to Type-C cable. Input voltage: AC100 - 240V EU socket.

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18W PD with QC 3.0

Combo set: 18W Power wall charger + Charging cable

  • Dual USB

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • QC 3.0 and PD

2.1A full speed charge 2 cell phone or 1 tablet at same time

5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneously

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

50% charge in 30 minutes

Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

Technical Specifications

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