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Discontinued

Wall charger

DLP6335CW/97

Wall charger Type-C and USB-A output.

Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time.Maximun 65W output.

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Maximum 65W Power Delivery

Wall charger Type-C and USB-A output.

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • Power Delivery

  • Foldable Prongs

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB power delivery standard, supporting power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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