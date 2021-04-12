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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6715NG/69

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With USB and Type-C output port.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • Green

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you see at a glance that the unit is powered on.

USB-C port for latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

Technical Specifications

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