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Wireless charge

DLP9017/00

Wireless Charger

Qi wireless charge . Connect your mobile phone with the surface for the optimal position to fast charge (Max 15W) with no cable hassle.

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Wireless Charger

  • 15W

  • Magnetic ring

  • Qi wireless charging

Wireless charger with magnetic rim

The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless charging Apple products.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Technical Specifications

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