ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9216CW/97

Wireless charger

Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging 5W/7.5W/10W for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time.

See all benefits

10W fast charging

Wireless charger

  • 10W

  • White

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Charges through most phone cases

The wireless charger offers long charging distance that can charge through most phone cases

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.