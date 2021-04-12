Discontinued
DLP9516CB/69
Wireless charger Power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity battery. Qi wireless charging with Type-C PD and USB-A quickcharge. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
Qi wireless charging
QC 3.0 and PD
Black
For 10W charging performance, a Quick Charge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to automatically provide faster charging.
Qi wireless charging technology is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad to enjoy an effortless charging experience.
USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB power delivery standard, supporting power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.