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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP9516CB/69

Wireless charger Power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity battery. Qi wireless charging with Type-C PD and USB-A quickcharge. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With USB-A & Type-C charging ports.

Wireless charger Power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Qi wireless charging

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • Black

Fast 10W wireless charging

For 10W charging performance, a Quick Charge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to automatically provide faster charging.

Qi wireless technology

Qi wireless charging technology is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad to enjoy an effortless charging experience.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB power delivery standard, supporting power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

Technical Specifications

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