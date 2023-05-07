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USB power bank

DLP9779TB/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10,000 mAh capacity with USB-C 20W output and15W wireless charge. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery.Place your mobile phone on the magnetic ring for a perfcect position for wireless charge.

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with a transparent cover case.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • with wireless charge

  • Type C port

Wireless charger with magnetic rim

The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless charging Apple products.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Technical Specifications

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