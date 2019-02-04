Discontinued
DLP9902NW/97
Power bank
Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device
Universal
Power bank
White
A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.
This LED indicator confirms at a glance that the device is charging.
The short circuit protection will protect your equipment and yourself in the event of a short circuit.
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.