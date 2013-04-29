Discontinued
DS1400/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.