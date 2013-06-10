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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3480/98

Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods via the Lightning connector. DS3480 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound whilst charging. With Bluetooth streaming and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy your music anywhere, wirelessly.

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Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 10W, rechargeable battery

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Built-in rechargeable battery for even better portability

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

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