Discontinued
DS3480/98
Sound that fits your home, wirelessly
Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods via the Lightning connector. DS3480 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound whilst charging. With Bluetooth streaming and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy your music anywhere, wirelessly.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
10W, rechargeable battery
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.