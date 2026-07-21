Home audio
All series
docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Discontinued
Support
DS3480/98
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Quick start guide - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
All (2)
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Can I use any Bluetooth device with my Philips dock?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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