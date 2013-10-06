Discontinued
DTB855/10
The allure of sound
Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.
Bluetooth® aptX
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high fidelity Bluetooth®-aptX® wireless technology - giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.