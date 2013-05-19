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Discontinued

Micro music system

DTM3155/12

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, the Philips Micro music system set your music free with details and the powerfull bass of wOOx technology.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth® aptX

  • with Lightning connector

  • USB, CD, FM

  • 50W max, Bass radiator

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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