Discontinued
DTM3155/12
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, the Philips Micro music system set your music free with details and the powerfull bass of wOOx technology.
Bluetooth® aptX
with Lightning connector
USB, CD, FM
50W max, Bass radiator
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.