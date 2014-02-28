FC5828/61
Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling
The new Philips EasyPro combines powerful cleaning with accessories that will help you to reach every corner easily.Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way.See all benefits
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PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.
A tool always at hand for cleaning furniture and small spaces.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
Extra handle for easy carrying.
The big wheels are made with soft rubber on the outside, so they will not damage your floor during usage.
You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.
The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.
Nozzles and accessories
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Weight and dimensions
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