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  • Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC5828/61

    Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling

    The new Philips EasyPro combines powerful cleaning with accessories that will help you to reach every corner easily.Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way.

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    Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Powerful cleaning from floor to ceiling

    With Advanced PowerCyclone5 for high suction power

    • 1800W
    • PowerCyclone 5
    • 3 accessories
    PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

    Integrated brush on handgrip

    Integrated brush on handgrip

    A tool always at hand for cleaning furniture and small spaces.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying.

    Big rubber wheels for protection of your floors

    Big rubber wheels for protection of your floors

    The big wheels are made with soft rubber on the outside, so they will not damage your floor during usage.

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.

    1800 Watt motor for high performance

    The 1800 Watt motor generates max 350 Watt suction power for high performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle
      Accessories included
      Crevice tool
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Design

      Color
      Citrus orange

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Microfilter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      8  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Knob on canister
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-P tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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