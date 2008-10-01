Discontinued
FC6132/01
Efficiently traps even the finest dust
The MiniVac 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner is suitable for all your cleaning needs: it operates both as a handstick for floor cleaning and as a handheld for other purposes. The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures even the finest dust is trapped inside.
Corded 2in1: stick&handheld
Bagless Cyclonic
900W
3-stage HEPA filtration
The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac, so only clean air will come out.
The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.
This Mini Vac can be used both for cleaning the floor and as a handheld. The releasable stick has an easy cord winding system, so the Mini Vac is ready to use quickly and easy to store.