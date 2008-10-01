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  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust
  • Efficiently traps even the finest dust

Discontinued

MiniVacStick vacuum cleaner

FC6132/01

Efficiently traps even the finest dust

The MiniVac 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner is suitable for all your cleaning needs: it operates both as a handstick for floor cleaning and as a handheld for other purposes. The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures even the finest dust is trapped inside.

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The first 2-in-1 Mini Vac with HEPA filtration

Efficiently traps even the finest dust

  • Corded 2in1: stick&handheld

  • Bagless Cyclonic

  • 900W

  • 3-stage HEPA filtration

Extra HEPA outlet filter to trap fine dust

Extra HEPA outlet filter to trap fine dust

The extra HEPA outlet filter ensures that even the finest dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the Mini Vac, so only clean air will come out.

900 Watt motor

900 Watt motor

The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

Handstick with easy cord winding

Handstick with easy cord winding

This Mini Vac can be used both for cleaning the floor and as a handheld. The releasable stick has an easy cord winding system, so the Mini Vac is ready to use quickly and easy to store.

Technical Specifications

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