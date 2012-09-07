Discontinued
FC6149/01
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V vacuum cleaner for your Home & Car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle ensures a superior dust pick-up.
12V battery
Bagless Cyclonic
5 accessories and storage bag
Home & Car (with car plug)
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The powerful longer-lasting Nickel-Metalhydryde (NiMH) batteries* of the Philips MiniVac do not cope with memory effect. This effect reduces the capacity of the battery over time, reducing the runtime. This Mini Vac with NiMH batteries ensures longerlasting power versus products with the standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries that do have memory effect.