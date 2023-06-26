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        USB Flash Drive

        FM16FD70G/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Snow edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 16GB

        • Snow Edition 2.0

        • 5-pack

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An attractive LED indicator shows that the drive is properly connected and working, and flashes faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Trendy USB stick with a colourful design

        Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 144.4 kB
        • 24 August 2026