FM16FD70G/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Snow edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
16GB
Snow Edition 2.0
5-pack
High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
An attractive LED indicator shows that the drive is properly connected and working, and flashes faster when copying files to or from its memory.
Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.