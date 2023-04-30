FM32FD05E/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive VIVID edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32GB
Vivid Edition 2.0
3-pack
A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to exchange, share and save larger or more files via the USB port on your PC or laptop.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.