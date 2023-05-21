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        USB Flash Drive

        FM32FD06G/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive VIVID edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 32GB

        • Vivid Edition 2.0

        • 5-pack

        32GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to exchange, share and save larger or more files via the USB port on your PC or laptop.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Trendy USB stick with a colourful design

        Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.

        Technical Specifications

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