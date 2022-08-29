ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

USB Flash Drive

FM51FD001B/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

See all benefits

Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 512GB

  • Vivid Edition 3.0

Trendy USB stick with a colourful design

Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.

Integrated protective cap for your convenience

Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it always stays attached to the USB stick. To use it, simply turn the cap backwards, plug in the stick and get started.

Easy-to-open, user-friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open it and quickly access your USB stick without hassle.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips