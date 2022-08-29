Discontinued
FM51FD001B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
512GB
Vivid Edition 3.0
Choose your trendy colour: canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange, to brighten up your daily data storage and sharing and make it more fun.
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it always stays attached to the USB stick. To use it, simply turn the cap backwards, plug in the stick and get started.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open it and quickly access your USB stick without hassle.