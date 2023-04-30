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        USB Flash Drive

        FM64FD05E/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive VIVID edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 64GB

        • Vivid Edition 2.0

        • 3-pack

        64GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 64GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger files or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An attractive LED indicator shows that the drive is properly connected and working, and flashes faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 146.8 kB
        • 24 August 2026