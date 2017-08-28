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  • Healthier Air, Always Healthier Air, Always Healthier Air, Always

    NanoProtect Pro S2 Nano Protect Filter

    FY2428/00

    Healthier Air, Always

    This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as PM0.02, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bateria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores. 

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    NanoProtect Pro S2 Nano Protect Filter

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    Healthier Air, Always

    Capture harmful particles as small as PM0.02

    Effectively removes PM0.02 (100 times smaller than PM2.5)

    Equipped with Philip's IPS Vitashield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.

    Absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor

    The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 13 football fields.

    Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander, etc.

    Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)

    Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus (H1N1)

    Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

    Massive compacity of harmful gases: CCM>1500 mg

    Effectively absorbs harmful gases with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 1500 mg. High level performance maintains formaldehyde concentration lower than GB/T standard (0.08mg/m3).

    Massive compacity of harmful particles: CCM >12000 mg

    Effectively absorbs particles with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 12000 mg. The filter is made with thermal bonding technology.12 rubber stripes, which are made with Japanese technology, are especially designed for the filter. They strengthen filter structure and make filtration effects long-lasting. There are also up to 35 layers of folding in the filter.  

    Hassel free filter maintenance with all-in-one design

    Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      375x290x65  mm
      Weight of product
      0.9  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      370x284x60
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.1  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Grey

    • Replacement

      Formaldehyde filter
      For Purifier Series 2000&2000i, 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier series 3000 and 3000i

    • Performance

      Filters out formaldehyde
      Yes
      Filters out PM2.5
      Yes
      Filters out bacteria
      Yes
      Filters out toluene
      Yes
      Filters out viruses
      Yes

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