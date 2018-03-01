Discontinued
FY5186/20
Healthier Air, Always
This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.
The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 55 football fields.
Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)
Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.