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  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter
  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect Pro S3 Nano Protect Filter

Discontinued

NanoProtect Pro S3Nano Protect Filter

FY5186/20

Healthier Air, Always

This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and virus. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor inside its nano-sized pores.

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Capture harmful particles as small as 0.003 um

Healthier Air, Always

Absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odor

The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 55 football fields.

Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander, etc.

Proved to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mite and pet dander by European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (Ecarf)

Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and virus (H1N1)

Proved to be effective in removing up to 99.9% bateria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

Technical Specifications

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