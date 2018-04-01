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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2145/26

1 award

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2100 W

  • 110g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2100 W to heat up quickly

2100 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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