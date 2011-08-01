Discontinued
GC2920/02
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!
2100 W
35 g/min steam
95 g steam boost
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
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