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  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2100 W

  • 35 g/min steam

  • 95 g steam boost

Constant high steam output

Constant high steam output

2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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