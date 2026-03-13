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PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/02

PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips PowerLife Steam iron - English

  • PDF file, 3.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2920/02

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting