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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2994/26
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2994/26
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2994/26

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 150 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate