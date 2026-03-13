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Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Garment Steamer

GC442/60

Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Garment Steamer GC442/60

  • PDF file, 285 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Handheld garment steamer

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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