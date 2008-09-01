Discontinued
GC4630/02
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!
Ionic Deepsteam
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
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