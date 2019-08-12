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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer

Discontinued

Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC482/27

1 award

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

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With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 80% larger filling hole*

  • 2 steam settings

Safe to use on all garments

Safe to use on all garments

The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

Glove for extra protection during steaming

Glove for extra protection during steaming

Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. Compared with GC509