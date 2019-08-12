Discontinued
GC482/27
Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.
1600W, 32g/min
80% larger filling hole*
2 steam settings
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.
Awards
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509