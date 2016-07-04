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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Front Product Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

Discontinued

ProTouch 2-in-1Garment Steamer

GC618/60

1 award

Professional results for all garments

Thanks to the innovative PureSteam technology and tiltable ErgoFit board, the new ProTouch 2-in-1 garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance to give you professional and crisp results for years to come!*

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With PureSteam technology and ErgoFit board

Professional results for all garments

  • 2200W, 90g steam boost

  • 2-in-1 with ErgoFit board

  • 5 steam levels

  • Double pole with Hang&Lock

Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

Penetrating powerful steam with up to 3 bar pump pressure

The innovative PureSteam technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 3 bar pump pressure, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deep into the garments, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

90g steam boost for tough wrinkle removal

By long pressing the steam selection button on the handle, up to 90g powerful steam boost is triggered, helping you to remove tough wrinkles easily.

PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

PureSteam technology ensures powerful steam over the years

Other steamers are easy to lose steam performance over time due to scale build-up, even if you clean it regularly. With the innovative PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam. This prevents scale from building up. It is so effective that the steam is powerful for years to come*.

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested according to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 10 years of usage time.