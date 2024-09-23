GCA2200/10
Clothes Fabric Shaver
The Philips Clothes Fabric Shaver removes fabric lint balls from all types of clothing easily and quickly. Whether it's a sweater or a blanket, your clothes will look brand new.
3-speed Intelligent Control
Patented 6 Blades*
Magnetic lint bin
300 Mins Long Runtime**
First speed for delicate fabrics like knits and wools,Second speed for cotton, linen and polyester, so you can shave even when watching a show.Three speed for tweeds and coats, for fast and efficient shaving.
6 leaves of steel floating knife head, according to the size of the hair ball automatically adjust the blade up and down amplitude, efficient remove ball, clothing protection does not hurt clothes. At the same speed, patented 6-blade head has 50% higher cutting efficiency compared to the 3-blade head
Charging once can use 300 minutes for a season**, it will save your time and efforts to make your clothes have a new look!
Awards
Data obtained from an external laboratory, using the same speed motor with the 6-blade blade of this product and the 3-blade blade used in the old Philips GC027, to test the ball trimming efficiency of both blades and to compare this data.
Data obtained from external laboratory tests and is the maximum usage time measured by turning the product to one gear, actual battery life may vary depending on the usage scenario.
This product has been tested by a third party laboratory to meet the waterproof rating of IPX5 under the IEC/EN 60335 standard.