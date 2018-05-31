GSF120X110X1
For fresh and healthy air in your car
Replacement filter for GoPure car air purifier system, Philips SelectFilter multifunctional filtration technology removes in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health.
Multifunctional filtration
Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron
Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.
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