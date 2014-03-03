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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3410/13

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • Corded use

  • Scissors and comb

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor