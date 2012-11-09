Discontinued
HD2061/07
Safer, Healthier & Worry Free
Next to 100% food-grade lubricant, this upgraded Philips soymilk maker now features cageless cutting technology and a twin boomerang-shaped blade for easier cleaning & finer cutting. Enjoy fresh & smooth homemade soymilk with your family!
1.0~1.2L
Boomerang blade
900W
Double housing
100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings
This cover prevents water from entering the power connector, making washing safer
The specially designed twin boomerang-shaped blade provides finer cutting performance. The two serrated wings bent down at different angles, which results in a more effective bean contact surface during cutting. Additionally, the two side wings improve bean distribution for optimal cutting performance.