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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Soy milk maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Soy milk maker

Discontinued

Avance CollectionSoy milk maker

HD2061/07

Safer, Healthier & Worry Free

Next to 100% food-grade lubricant, this upgraded Philips soymilk maker now features cageless cutting technology and a twin boomerang-shaped blade for easier cleaning & finer cutting. Enjoy fresh & smooth homemade soymilk with your family!

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Safer, Healthier & Worry Free

  • 1.0~1.2L

  • Boomerang blade

  • 900W

  • Double housing

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

This cover prevents water from entering the power connector, making washing safer

Twin boomerang-shaped blade for finer cutting performance

Twin boomerang-shaped blade for finer cutting performance

The specially designed twin boomerang-shaped blade provides finer cutting performance. The two serrated wings bent down at different angles, which results in a more effective bean contact surface during cutting. Additionally, the two side wings improve bean distribution for optimal cutting performance.

Technical Specifications

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