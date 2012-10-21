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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk maker HD2072/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk maker HD2072/01

Discontinued

Avance CollectionSoy milk maker

HD2072/01

100% Safer, Healthier, Worry Free

Next to 100% food-grade lubricant, this upgraded Philips soy milk maker now features cageless cutting technology and a twin boomerang-shaped blade for easier cleaning & finer cutting. Enjoy fresh & smooth homemade soymilk with your family!

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Soy milk maker, enjoy fresh soy milk

100% Safer, Healthier, Worry Free

  • 1.0~1.3L

  • Boomerang blade

  • 900W

  • Double housing

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

Waterproof cap protects coupler for safer washing

Waterproof cap protects coupler for safer washing

This waterproof cap prevents water from entering the coupler, which makes washing safer

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

This cover prevents water from entering the power connector, making washing safer

Technical Specifications

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