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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk and SoupMaker HD2078/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk and SoupMaker HD2078/02

Discontinued

Avance CollectionSoy milk and SoupMaker

HD2078/02

Safer, Healthier & Worry Free

Next to 100% food-grade lubricant, this upgraded Philips soymilk maker now features cageless cutting technology and a twin boomerang-shaped blade for easier cleaning & finer cutting. Enjoy fresh & smooth homemade soymilk with your family!

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Safer, Healthier & Worry Free

  • 1.0~1.3L

  • Boomerang blade

  • 900W

  • Double housing

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings

Waterproof cap protects coupler for safer washing

Waterproof cap protects coupler for safer washing

This waterproof cap prevents water from entering the coupler, which makes washing safer

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

Cover protects power connector for safer washing

This cover prevents water from entering the power connector, making washing safer

Technical Specifications

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