Discontinued
HD2078/02
Safer, Healthier & Worry Free
Next to 100% food-grade lubricant, this upgraded Philips soymilk maker now features cageless cutting technology and a twin boomerang-shaped blade for easier cleaning & finer cutting. Enjoy fresh & smooth homemade soymilk with your family!
1.0~1.3L
Boomerang blade
900W
Double housing
100% food-grade lubricant on motor shaft seal & bearings
This waterproof cap prevents water from entering the coupler, which makes washing safer
This cover prevents water from entering the power connector, making washing safer