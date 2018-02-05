Discontinued
HD2584/51
Crispy golden brown toast every day
This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.
8 settings
Integrated bun warming rack
Compact design
Dust cover
2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.
8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.