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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day
  • Crispy golden brown toast every day

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2584/51

Crispy golden brown toast every day

This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

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With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack

Crispy golden brown toast every day

  • 8 settings

  • Integrated bun warming rack

  • Compact design

  • Dust cover

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread

2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 browning settings for individual preference

8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

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