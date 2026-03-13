Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2584/51
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HD2581; HD2582; HD2583; HD2584
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
The browning from my Philips Toaster is uneven
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
Contacting Philips
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