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Toaster
Discontinued
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HD2628/79
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Important Information Manual Philips Toaster
User Manual Philips Toaster
All (3)
Can I toast sandwiches with my Philips toaster?
Can I adjust the browning level while my Philips toaster is on?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
I cannot remove the bread from my Philips toaster
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
The browning from my Philips Toaster is uneven
Contacting Philips
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