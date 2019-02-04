ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3126

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3126/52

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Philip state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours.

See all benefits

With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ Pot

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • ProCeramic Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • 1L, 6 cups

State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5 times more durable

ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookes*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating).

High gloss non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips