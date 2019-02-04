Discontinued
HD3126/52
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philip state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours.
ProCeramic Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
1L, 6 cups
ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookes*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating).
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain