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5000 seriesIH Rice cooker 5000 series 4L

HD5210/80

Long-lasting fresh rice with fast cooking

Experience long-lasting fresh and fluffy rice with ideal moisture-lock texture, and enjoy fast cooking of tasty multigrain without socking in advance.

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Moisture-lock rice with fast multi-grain cooking

Long-lasting fresh rice with fast cooking

  • FreshDefense Technology

  • Hydro-penetration technology

  • Non-stick fire pattern bowl pot

Fresh and fluffy rice with perfect moisture level for rice

Fresh and fluffy rice with perfect moisture level for rice

Thanks to innovative FreshDefense Technology, featuring a specially designed dual channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture through precise control of temperature and air circulation, locking in the perfect moisture level to make rice fresh and fluffy for a long time

Fast cooking of multi-grain in good taste without socking

Specialized hydro-penetration technology mimics nature to provide an optimum hydrophilic condition for grains to accelerate the skin split. This technology enables fast water penetration into the core of each grain, well cooked to release a fragrant flavor for multi-grain in just 40mins *

Fire pattern bowl pot to heat rice fully and evenly

Fire pattern bowl pot to heat rice fully and evenly

5 layers Me-Al composite inner pot is designed with fire pattern to increase heating area, combining with 3D IH surrounding heating system, which is helpful to transfer more heat to rice core and stimulate rice aroma

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. Using fast multi-grain cooking program with 140g multi-grain and 450g water and it takes 40mins averagely. The actual usage may have kinds of difference depending on the evironment, rice types and other factors

  2. Test from Philips authorised external laboratory. Using fast rice cooking program with 140g northeast rice and 300g water and it takes 25mins averagely. The actual usage may have kinds of difference depending on the evironment, rice types and other factors