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  • Kitchen Appliances_2025_HD7000 90_Front product photo (_F-PIM)_1x1_China 1
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Riesling HD7000/90 Rice cookerRice cooker

HD7000/90

Healthy experience with non-coating rice cooker

Experience healthy cooking with no worry of coating shedding as well as better non-stick performance. Enjoy fresh and fluffy rice with ideal moisture-lock texture every meal.

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Healthy rice cooker, non-stick and truly tastier

Healthy experience with non-coating rice cooker

  • Patented reducing sugar-controlled technology

  • Non-coating upgrade

  • 10A level rice certified

Patented reducing sugar-controlled steaming

Patented reducing sugar-controlled steaming

Patented reducing sugar-controlled steaming pot, using steaming instead of traditional boiling, with uniform steam circulation heating to reduce rice gelatinization degree, tested according to authoritative institution technical specifications: 31% lower reducing sugar and 152% higher resistant starch*

Patented* hollow heat insulation steaming

Patented* hollow heat insulation steaming

Patented hollow heat insulation steaming pot, optimized heating structure for uniform cooking without raw cores, making rice moist and sweet

Once cooking with two types of rice

Once cooking with two types of rice

Two types of rice in one pot, enjoying double flavors from upper and lower layers in one pot due to intelligent heat system

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This data is derived from test results conducted by an external laboratory using specific rice varieties in accordance with the technical specifications of authoritative institutions.

  2. Patent Number CN220800753U

  3. Patent Number CN220800753U