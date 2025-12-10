HD7000/90
Healthy experience with non-coating rice cooker
Experience healthy cooking with no worry of coating shedding as well as better non-stick performance. Enjoy fresh and fluffy rice with ideal moisture-lock texture every meal.
Patented reducing sugar-controlled technology
Non-coating upgrade
10A level rice certified
Patented reducing sugar-controlled steaming pot, using steaming instead of traditional boiling, with uniform steam circulation heating to reduce rice gelatinization degree, tested according to authoritative institution technical specifications: 31% lower reducing sugar and 152% higher resistant starch*
Patented hollow heat insulation steaming pot, optimized heating structure for uniform cooking without raw cores, making rice moist and sweet
Two types of rice in one pot, enjoying double flavors from upper and lower layers in one pot due to intelligent heat system
This data is derived from test results conducted by an external laboratory using specific rice varieties in accordance with the technical specifications of authoritative institutions.
Patent Number CN220800753U
Patent Number CN220800753U