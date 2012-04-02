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  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
  • One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Discontinued

Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/88

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.

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With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

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