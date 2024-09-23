Search terms

    Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/55

    Decalcifying your coffee machine regularly is essential to keep its best performance and offer you best tasting coffee. Please use only Philips descaler to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Espresso machine descaler

    • 1 descaling cycle
    • Prolong machine lifetime
    • Improves coffee taste
    Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

    The Philips decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

    Protects your system against limescale build-up

    Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

    Philips approved descaling solution

    The exclusive formula of the Philips espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.

    Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

    The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

    Only use Philips consumables

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Germany

    • Technical specifications

      Includes
      1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

    • Weight and dimensions

      Quantity
      250ml descaling solution

