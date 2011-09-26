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  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup

Discontinued

Philips Saeco RoyalSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8930/01

Solid performance, cup after cup

The new Saeco Royal espresso machine is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.

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With large capacity containers

Solid performance, cup after cup

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Automatic Milk Frother

  • Silver

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

The Automatic Milk Frother will deliver your coffee’s crowning glory at the touch of a button. Within seconds it will be topped with a silky, milk layer of the finest consistency - the ultimate lure for all cappuccino lovers.

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