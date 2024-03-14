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Philips Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Philips Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8944/01

Philips Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine - English

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 14 March 2024

Italian Tasters PDF Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 14 March 2024

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting